LuAnn Skorupa, 65 of Billings, passed away peacefully at her home on Sat., Oct., 17, surrounded by family, after a brief battle with cancer. She spent the last 16 years working as a waitress at Perkins in Billings. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Heights Family Funeral Home. However, the service will be livestreamed on LuAnn's Obituary page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. Visit the site to also view full obit and leave a tribute.