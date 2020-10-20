LuAnn Skorupa
LuAnn Skorupa, 65 of Billings, passed away peacefully at her home on Sat., Oct., 17, surrounded by family, after a brief battle with cancer. She spent the last 16 years working as a waitress at Perkins in Billings. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Heights Family Funeral Home. However, the service will be livestreamed on LuAnn's Obituary page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. Visit the site to also view full obit and leave a tribute.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.