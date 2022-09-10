Lucille Ann Kindelman took her last breath the morning of Sept. 2. She was 97 years old.

Lucille grew up on the family farm south of Bridger, hoeing sugar beets with her siblings, riding her old horse bareback to check the mail. She always said, "I had the best life." The Rangitsch farm was a happy place for Lucille and her nine siblings. One of Lucille's favorite stories is about why she wasn't allowed to go swimming. The boys often took off to their favorite swimming hole on the Clark's Fork River, but Lucille and her sisters were never invited because nobody owned a bathing suit.

Lucille loved to laugh and have fun. She and her husband, Jack, square danced for many years and were always the first ones on the dance floor and the last ones to leave. Even in her final months of life, Lucille was up dancing, whether it be at a church gathering or at the Moose Lodge where she and Jack were regulars at Taco Tuesday.

Lucille was born on June 4, 1925, in Silesia to parents Bernard and Matilda Rangitsch. Her brothers were so protective of her that one night after a community dance, the brothers disabled a young man's vehicle because they didn't want him to drive their sister home. Lucille attended Eastern Montana College Normal School and began her teaching career at Savanac School near St. Regis in 1946. She taught almost 20 years, mostly at Holy Rosary School.

Lucille liked to say she was lucky to find two good men to marry. They were both Navy men, something Lucille was proud of. The first, Ed Carroll, was the father of her three daughters, Marie, Diane and Barbara. When he passed, she met Jack Kindelman and the two married in 1982.

Lucille is survived by her husband Jack Kindelman; brother Alvin (Betty); daughter Marie Basta; daughter Diane (Bill) Bagby; and daughter Barbara (Timothy) Wagner. She is also survived by four stepchildren who loved her like a mother: Dianne (Marvin) Achtenberg, Ken (Phyllis) Kindelman, Mary (Doug) Reiter, and Jaci (Chris) Webb. Together, Lucille and Jack have 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Lucille was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Bernard, Larry, Kenneth, Raymond, James and Victor, and sisters Elizabeth and Genevieve.

A vigil will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Cremation and Funeral Gallery on Eighth Street West, and a funeral mass will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, followed by a lunch at the church. The family asks that attendees wear red to celebrate Lucille's zest for life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the South Side Senior Center.