It is with great sorrow we share that our mother, Lucille Mary (Wagner) Brown, 84, passed away peacefully on September 23. Born in North Dakota on March 27, 1938, she moved with her family to Billings, Montana, where she attended Billings Catholic schools and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957. In 1964 she married Donald Brown. Her life was her faith and she attended and was active in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Billings for many years and subsequently St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Virginia, where she was involved in St. Anne's sewing guild, creating items for newborn babies. She loved to sew and do all kinds of needlework and shared her creations with friends and family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved hearing about and participating in the many activities of her family, and most of all talking to and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She kept every card and photograph that was sent to her. Another one of her favorite things to do was watch old westerns on TV with her grand-dog Abby. We all remember and cherish her strength and laughter.