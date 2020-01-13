{{featured_button_text}}

Lucille Sheldon Hill, age 80, died of natural causes on Jan. 11, 2020, at her home in Billings. Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. For full obituary please visit. www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com

