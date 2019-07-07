Lucy Cherry Burlingame, 83, of Billings, passed away on June 30, 2019, at Parkview Care Center.
She was born to Jack and Edith Cherry on April 17, 1936. Lucy attended school in Choteau, graduating from Teton County High in 1954.
On October 3, 1954, Lucy May Cherry married Kenneth Burlingame in Choteau. Lucy and Ken were married for 61 years and raised four children together. They lived for a short time in Choteau and then moved to Fort Benton, where they remained for 15 years. In 1972 they moved to Billings, where they spent the rest of their lives. Lucy was an active member of the Billings Bible Church and later Faith Evangelical Church.
Lucy enjoyed watching sports, golf in particular. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and people watching. Lucy adored all of her pets through the years and treated them as members of the family.
Lucy enjoyed working with children and spent many years working for the Billings School District in a variety of positions.
Lucy is survived by her four children and their spouses, Terry Burlingame (Vicki), Cinda Grubb (Larry), Harvey Burlingame (Neva), Debra Burlingame; and three grandchildren, Johnathan Grubb, Brittany Burlingame, Danielle Grubb; and her brother, Robert Cherry and his family. She will be missed by all.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
