 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Luella E. Mears-Avens

  • 0

Luella E. Mears-Avens, 99, was born in 1923 to Marion and Simon Mears. She married Edward Avens, and became the mother of Dale, Paulette Wagner, and Jeanette Skinner. She was born into heaven, joyfully reunited with her husband Ed, son Dale, grandsons Kevin and Travis on March 6, 2022.

She went into God's arms peacefully surrounded by love with Jeanette and Kari beside her. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News