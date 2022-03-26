Luella E. Mears-Avens, 99, was born in 1923 to Marion and Simon Mears. She married Edward Avens, and became the mother of Dale, Paulette Wagner, and Jeanette Skinner. She was born into heaven, joyfully reunited with her husband Ed, son Dale, grandsons Kevin and Travis on March 6, 2022.
She went into God's arms peacefully surrounded by love with Jeanette and Kari beside her. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
