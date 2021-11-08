 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luella Marie Norman
0 entries

Luella Marie Norman

  • 0
Luella Marie Norman

With deep sorrow and love, we announce the passing of Luella Marie Norman of Billings, Montana. Luella goes by the name of Lue to many of her friends; she was born April 3, 1932, in Caramel, North Dakota. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Lawrence. Lue was his life partner for 70 years; they were married on Nov. 6, 1950. Lue is survived by her only sister Alice Mack of Denver, Colorado. Lue will be dearly missed by her children Peggy (Shumar), predeceased by her son Dennis Norman, Wayne Norman, Barbara (Robinson), Gayle (Neil), and Wonda Norman. Her fifteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren will also miss her deeply.

A private service will be held at the family's request. The family wishes to send a special thank-you to all the Saint John's nursing home staff for their care and compassion towards the family to make this service possible during the pandemic.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News