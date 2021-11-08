With deep sorrow and love, we announce the passing of Luella Marie Norman of Billings, Montana. Luella goes by the name of Lue to many of her friends; she was born April 3, 1932, in Caramel, North Dakota. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Lawrence. Lue was his life partner for 70 years; they were married on Nov. 6, 1950. Lue is survived by her only sister Alice Mack of Denver, Colorado. Lue will be dearly missed by her children Peggy (Shumar), predeceased by her son Dennis Norman, Wayne Norman, Barbara (Robinson), Gayle (Neil), and Wonda Norman. Her fifteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren will also miss her deeply.