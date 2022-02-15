On Feb. 14, 2022, the world lost a wonderful woman. LuJean Marie Cox died from complications of Alzheimer's exacerbated by a broken hip. LuJean was born on May 30, 1939, to Ralph and Jeannette Dent in Great Falls, MT. She spent most of her childhood in towns around central Montana.

LuJean married Kenneth Cox and became a rancher's wife. She moved with two children from a previous marriage to a cattle ranch outside Lewistown, MT. They later sold the ranch and moved to Lewistown and then Billings.

LuJean leaves behind her children, Gary (Teresa) and Keith; beloved grandchildren, Kenneth (Meghan), Thomas (Jonna), Christine (Jordan) and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Gary, Susan and Hailey.

LuJean was skilled at crocheting, providing many handmade afghans to her family and loved playing bingo and Yahtzee. She also loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at St. Vincent Healthcare and Avantara nursing home for their care and patience with LuJean during the last stages of her life. The love and affection they provided to LuJean during the last few months was a great source of comfort to her family.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.