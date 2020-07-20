Luree Dutton, age 95, passed away July 16, 2020, in her home with family surrounding her. She was preceded in death by her husband George; a son, Elwood (Woody) Dutton; and a daughter, Davona Benzel. She is survived by two daughters Lurene (Robert) Williams and Georgene (Charles) Williams both of Joliet, nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.