Luree Dutton, age 95, passed away July 16, 2020, in her home with family surrounding her. She was preceded in death by her husband George; a son, Elwood (Woody) Dutton; and a daughter, Davona Benzel. She is survived by two daughters Lurene (Robert) Williams and Georgene (Charles) Williams both of Joliet, nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St, Laurel, MT. Viewing will be Monday, July 21, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. and service on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Interment at Rockvale Cemetery.
