Dec. 5, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2021

‘God doesn't give the hardest battles to his toughest soldiers; he creates the toughest soldiers through life's hardest battles'.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Our sweet boy, Lyam James McDonald, 1 year and 1 month old, passed away from complications of hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a form of congenital heart disease (CHD), on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Shands Children's Hospital at the University of Florida. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in Montana in the Spring/Summer of this year.

Lyam (LEE-um) James McDonald, a 6th generation McDonald boy, was born Dec. 5, 2019 at the Children's Hospital of Colorado in Aurora. The name Lyam means ‘strong-willed warrior' and he proved to be the strongest. Lyam was born with a congenital heart defect, HLHS, which was diagnosed at his mother's 20-week ultrasound. Essentially, the left half of his heart did not develop. Without surgery, this condition is fatal within days following birth. His family chose life for him and re-located to Denver, Colorado, as Montana did not have facilities to nurture his care. He underwent his first open heart surgery at five days old and was finally discharged from the hospital on Jan. 31, 2020 to his family's temporary home in Denver.