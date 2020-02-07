Lydia Campos, born on Dec. 27, 1956 formerly of Billings passed away peacefully on Jan. 27 2020 in Griffin, Georgia. Lydia was born in Billings and attended Riverside Jr high and Senior high. She attained her GED at the age 19 and she went on to college in Long Beach, California, she graduated with honors as a computer tech. She then moved to Denver, Colorado in 1989 where she lived a very active life raising her son and retiring from Micro-Semi, then in 2018 she moved to Atlanta, GA.

She is survived by her son David (Ashley) Campos of Georgia and her two sisters Karen Tafoya and Vivian Campos of Denver, Colorado and a nephew Javier (Jennifer) Tafoya Sr. and a great nephew Javier Tafoya Jr. also of Denver.

She was preceded in death by her parents lee Campos and Rose Campos (Romero), her grandparents Gilbert and Antonia Romero her Aunts Virginia Ortivez and Diane Romero her Uncles Roy, David, Timothy, Steve Romero and Rose and Tony Gomez. She has many cousins and aunts and uncles in Billings area.

She will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in Peachtree Georgia on Feb. 8th, 2020.

