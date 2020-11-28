On Nov. 20, 2020 Lydia Z. Kercher was called to her heavenly home after a brief illness only 10 months after the death of her beloved husband of 73.5 years, Connie Kercher.

Lydia Sophia Zier Kercher was born in Hardin, Montana, on Jan. 11, 1928, the daughter of Katherine Margaret Reichert Zier and Henry J. Zier. She was raised in and near Bridger, Montana, by her mother, along with eight sisters and four brothers. She is the middle child of this baker's dozen, the holy seventh. Lydia entered God's Kingdom at her baptism on Feb. 5, 1928 and was confirmed in her faith on June 14, 1942.

Lydia attended schools in Carbon County Montana and graduated from Bridger High School in 1945. She attended Montana State College for two years, 1946-1948. She graduated with honors in Office Administration, College of Commerce and Industry, University of Wyoming in 1968. She completed a M.S. in Business Education, College of Education in 1972 and a PHD in Adult Education in 1989. Lydia taught in the College of Education at University of Wyoming for 22 years, retiring as an Associate Professor in 1994.