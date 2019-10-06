Lyle Howard Forrester, 70, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 surrounded by his family, friends and the love of his life, his wife Sammi. He passed after having suffered fatal injuries in a tragic truck accident. One of six children, he was born March 20, 1934, to Olin Beltan Forrester and Nina June Bohn Forrester.
Lyle was a very loving, compassionate, and considerate man, and he touched many lives. He spent his entire life in Billings, where he grew up enjoying motorcycles, trucks, snowmobiling, and hunting, and making many lifelong friendships along the way. He served his country in the Air Force in both Vietnam and Thailand.
Later in life he got interested in four wheeling and joined Treasure State ATV Association where he made many more friends. Lyle met the woman who was later to become his wife in 1995. Their life together was filled with love, friendship, and adventure.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Sammi; four siblings, Kent, Gary, Janet, and Bonnie; Guy Miyagishama, who was like a son to him; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and all his loving lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life for Lyle will be held at the Elks Club in Billings on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. Luncheon will be served, and we encourage everyone to share their memories, funny stories, and experiences they had with Lyle. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel, and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
