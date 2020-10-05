Lyle John Peil

Lyle J. Peil, born March 5, 1940, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020 at the age of 80.
Lyle was preceded in death by his son, Steven Peil. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Peil and his daughter Teresa (Brian) Grayson and grandchildren Amanda and Isaiah. His siblings include Shaaron Peil, Carl (Pam) Peil, Jean (Gary) McDermott, David (Cathy) Peil, Mary (Mitch) Macrow and Grace (Duane) Catoire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place. Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. with military honors.
