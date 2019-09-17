Lyle Krogedal, 77, of rural Froid, MT, passed away Sunday evening, September 15, 2019 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
You have free articles remaining.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, (MST) Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Community Center in Froid, MT. Pastor Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Inurnment will be at Froid North Cemetery, Froid, MT. Friends may call at the Community Center one hour prior to services.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Krogedal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.