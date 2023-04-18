Lyle (Bud or Buddy to most) Wallace Orelup (88) passed away peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father on April 16, 2023.Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on April 21, 2023, at the National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana. We welcome friends and family to a reception honoring the life of Bud following the service (12:00 pm) at the Moose Lodge in Billings, Montana.
