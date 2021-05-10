Lyle Walter Teichert left us all too soon at age 73 in Billings. Born in Powell, WY on July 13, 1947 to Walter and Virginia Teichert, Lyle was a strong man with a heart of gold that loved his family with all of his soul. Lyle fell head over heels when he met the love of his life, Valerie. The two were so deeply devoted to each other that their first marriage on August 2, 1974 just wasn't enough. The couple had an unforgettable second marriage on August 7 of the very next year in Las Vegas, NV. Lyle was fortunate to have gained more than just a wife in his marriage, and claimed Corinne Fisher as his ‘second mom'. Lyle was an honest, cheerful, hardworking man who mastered his trade of pipe fitter/welder, a job which he was fortunate to also passionately enjoy. Lyle enjoyed life with his beloved bride of 46 years, traveling and taking cruises whenever possible. On May 20, 1984, Lyle's life became so much brighter when the happy couple welcomed their daughter Jennifer into this world. Lyle loved many things in life but nobody could ever question that being a proud and loving father to Jennifer was his ultimate accomplishment. His family grew yet again on Sept. 6, 2014 when he handed his daughter off to her husband, Jacob Hanson. Lyle became a friend, and role model of a new son that he always secretly wanted. Lyle thoroughly enjoyed capturing the many family memories that were made over the years by taking photos as the family lived their lives to the fullest. His immense love for family extended to his beloved Scottish Terriers, Tony and Wesley, whom too feel great sorrow over this tragic loss.