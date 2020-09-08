Lynda I. Nickle

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lynda Nickle, 78, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 at her home in Lovell. A gathering to pay respect for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center, 1106 Road 12, Lovell.