Lynda I. Nickle
Lynda Nickle, 78, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 at her home in Lovell. A gathering to pay respect for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center, 1106 Road 12, Lovell.

