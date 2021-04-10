Lynell Lee 'Nellie Bell' Poglajen passed away in her home on March 11, 2021 in Billings. Known by many as 'Bama', she leaves a void for those who considered her wife, daughter, mother, bama, friend.

Lynell was born on April 29, 1952 to Jacquelyn 'Jackie' (Vanoss) and Mathias Buechler and was later adopted by Carl Martin Poglajen, Sr. when he and Jackie married. Lynell attended school in several different locations as the family moved with different job assignments. This provided her the opportunity to venture outside the country, spending some time in both Canada and Australia.

She graduated high school in Globe, Arizona. In 1973, she married Thomas Clarence Hentz, Sr. with whom she had two children. After Tom's passing, she and the kids moved to Montana. In 1999 she married Robin 'Rob' Hamel who stood by her side and cared for her until the end.

Lynell is preceded in death by her father Carl and grandson Hunter Hentz. She is survived by her devoted husband Rob Hamel, mother Jackie Poglajen, brother CJ Poglajen (Val) of Arizona, children Timmie-Lynn Poglajen (Darren DeHass), Thomas Hentz (fiancé Michelle Johnson), and grandchildren Colton DeHass, Shelten Woeppel, Shelby Mcjunkin (Kohle), Tiera Hentz, and TJ Hentz.

Cremation has taken place and a private gathering will take place later in April which will probably prompt a snowstorm as was typical of any event planned for her near her birthday.