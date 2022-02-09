On Dec. 20, 2021 Lynette went to join her family in Heaven.

Lynette is survived by her loving Husband David, Son and wife, Richard and Erin, Grandson Ronan and her Son Alexander. Mother Ellisteen Smith, Sister Lisa Carden and Brother Lane Smith. She was preceded in death by her Sister Vonda Goldsby and Father Jack Smith.

In lieu of flowers the family would like you to donate to a local humane society or Dog rescue. Lynette loved all of the pups she had over the years, Buck, Hunter, Hazel, Max and now Cooper. A more in-depth Obituary can be found at Crown Memorial of Salem Oregon or this link: https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/20020/Lynette-Guscott/obituary.html#tribute-start

A Celebration of her Life will be held at Faith Chapel in Billings, Montana on May 6th at 11 a.m. A Luncheon reception will follow the ceremony at Faith Chapel for all that wish to stay and share memories.