Lynette Larson was born March 26, 1958, and died July 16, in Billings. She was raised in Edgeley, North Dakota, where she learned to love animals and developed a passion for music. Lynette married her husband Dan Kortan on May 5, 1984. They settled in Billings and Lynette went on to earn a Master's degree from the University of Idaho and later earned her teaching credentials at Montana State University-Billings. She had a wonderful career teaching music, both private lessons and in area schools. Lynette was a flutist for the Billings Symphony for many years.
Lynette is survived by her husband, Dan Kortan of Billings; her stepsons, Shane Kortan and Chad Kortan; as well as many loving extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Jesse Larson; and her siblings, Lee Larson, John Larson, Dennis Larson, Larry Larson, Paul Larson, Joann Lenz, Karen Thorstad and Diane Mastel.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of this fiercely passionate woman at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
