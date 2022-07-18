 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynette Larson

Lynette Larson

Lynette Larson was born March 26, 1958, and died July 16, in Billings. She was raised in Edgeley, North Dakota, where she learned to love animals and developed a passion for music. Lynette married her husband Dan Kortan on May 5, 1984. They settled in Billings and Lynette went on to earn a Master's degree from the University of Idaho and later earned her teaching credentials at Montana State University-Billings. She had a wonderful career teaching music, both private lessons and in area schools. Lynette was a flutist for the Billings Symphony for many years.

Lynette is survived by her husband, Dan Kortan of Billings; her stepsons, Shane Kortan and Chad Kortan; as well as many loving extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Jesse Larson; and her siblings, Lee Larson, John Larson, Dennis Larson, Larry Larson, Paul Larson, Joann Lenz, Karen Thorstad and Diane Mastel.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of this fiercely passionate woman at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

