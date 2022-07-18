Lynette Larson was born March 26, 1958, and died July 16, in Billings. She was raised in Edgeley, North Dakota, where she learned to love animals and developed a passion for music. Lynette married her husband Dan Kortan on May 5, 1984. They settled in Billings and Lynette went on to earn a Master's degree from the University of Idaho and later earned her teaching credentials at Montana State University-Billings. She had a wonderful career teaching music, both private lessons and in area schools. Lynette was a flutist for the Billings Symphony for many years.