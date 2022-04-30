Lynette Sue (Smith) Guscott

This is a reposting for the Celebration of life that will held at Faith Chapel in Billings Montana on Friday May 6th at 11 a.m. A Luncheon reception will follow the ceremony at Faith Chapel for all that wish to stay and share memories. On December 20, 2021 Lynette went to join her family in Heaven. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to donate to a local humane society or Dog rescue. For any that cannot attend, here is a link to live stream the Service (online): https://boxcast.tv/view/lynette-guscott-memorial-hsfcw9rantkzxccmr75eOriginal obituary at Crown Memorial(online): https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/20020/Lynette-Guscott/obituary.html#tribute-start