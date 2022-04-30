Lynette Sue (Smith) Guscott

This is a reposting for the Celebration of life that will held at Faith Chapel in Billings Montana on Friday May 6th at 11 a.m. A Luncheon reception will follow the ceremony at Faith Chapel for all that wish to stay and share memories. On December 20, 2021 Lynette went to join her family in Heaven. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to donate to a local humane society or Dog rescue. For any that cannot attend, here is a link to live stream the Service (online): https://boxcast.tv/view/lynette-guscott-memorial-hsfcw9rantkzxccmr75eOriginal obituary at Crown Memorial(online): https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/20020/Lynette-Guscott/obituary.html#tribute-start
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.