Lynn Carroll Ludden passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023 while surrounded by her family. She was born on May 26, 1947, in Chicago, IL, to Edward and Lauretta Carroll. She grew up with her brother Dan and attended schools in the Chicago area.

She met her husband, Jim Ludden, while attending Morgan Park High School. They started a family and relocated to Billings, Montana in 1978.

Lynn leaves behind a legacy of so much love: husband of 57 years, Jim; children: Laura (Bryan) Tieszen, Jacqueline (Anthony) Mota, Dana (Patrick Byrd) Ludden, and Patrick Ludden; grandchildren: Jake Tieszen, Nick Tieszen, Erin Wiltsie, Darius Mota, Aidan Mota, Sam Mota, Ava Byrd, Quinn Byrd, Jacob Kramer, and Brady Ludden; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Dan Carroll. Lynn also leaves behind many close friends whom she considered family. She will be missed by so many.

Lynn started a career in the dental industry as a teenager in Chicago and continued to do so in Billings. She worked as a Dental Assistant and Office Manager at the same practice for over 30 years. Throughout her career, she developed lasting relationships and considered her many patients and co-workers dear friends. There was nothing more she loved than taking care of people.

Words cannot describe the radiance of Lynn's smile. Her funny "Lynn-isms" kept us laughing. She never could quite keep a saying straight which led to countless hours of giggling.

Her love of her and Jim's Irish heritage meant there was never a missed St. Patrick's Day dinner. She always included a "Be brilliant and shine bright like a star" when sending off her children or grandchildren on their way. Shine bright like a star, Mom. We love you dearly and miss you so.

We would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors who took such great care of Lynn these last few years. We were blessed with an amazing and compassionate group to touch our lives.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Lynn Ludden's name to ZooMontana or the SCL Health Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future.