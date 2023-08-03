Lynn J. Perey
BILLINGS - Lynn J. Perey passed away Tuesday, February 28 at the age of 78.
A celebration of life and internment at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The full obituary can be viewed at http://www.springerandson.com/.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.