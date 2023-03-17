Lynn J. Perey, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and patriot, passed away Tuesday, February 28, at the age of 78. Lynn was born on July 28, 1944, in Billings, MT. He is a graduate of Forsyth High School ('62) and West Point Military Academy ('66).
Lynn and Nancy married in 1966. He served in Vietnam ('69). He loved his Lord, his family, his sports (Go Griz!), his special family cabin on the Boulder River, and his Montana mountains where he felt closest to God.
Lynn was preceded in death by his brother David at age 10, his parents, and many other beloved relatives. He is survived by his wife Nancy of 56 years, son Scott Perey, daughter Sandra (Troy) Hoppenrath, grandson Nathan Hoppenrath and his fiance Kaitlyn Stoll, granddaughters Emile Hoppenrath and Anna Hoppenrath, brother Randall (Jennifer) Perey, and his family.
A celebration of life and internment at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT is planned for August. The full obituary can be viewed at http://www.springerandson.com/
