Lynn Marie (Miller) Fischer, 64, of Billings passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2021, at St. Vincent Healthcare. Lynn was a claims processor at EBMS for many years and the proud mom of Jason and Josh and grandma to Kierra. Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Heights Family Funeral Home. To view full obit, and leave a message on Lynn's Tribute wall visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
