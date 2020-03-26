Lynn Norman Torske
February 5, 1941 – March 21, 2020

Lynn died at home on a sunny Saturday morning after 79 years of hard work and - for the most part - getting everything done his way. He was loved and admired by his big family and many good friends.

A memorial service will be held at the First American Lutheran Church in Hardin, Montana, later this spring, maybe this summer, when it's not so dang cold.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel-Billings. Please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for Lynn's story.

