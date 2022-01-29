Lynn Orin Oldenburg

1946 - 2022

A kind and gentle man left this world for the next. Lynn Oldenburg died Jan. 26th after a 6-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Lynn was born Jan. 15, 1946 in Natrona Heights, PA (and a lifelong Steelers fan was born). He graduated from high school and then attended Valley Forge Military Academy for two years. He then attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Following his graduation he served in the US Army both in the US and in South Korea.

Lynn then attended the University of Idaho and received his Master's degree. When he went Washington State University to pursue his PhD he met the love of his life Lee Sateren. The couple married in 1980. In 1982 they moved to Billings, MT to pursue their counseling careers. The couple then had two children. Lynn helped hundreds of children, adults and families improve their lives for 39 years in the Billings area. He truly loved going to work every single day.

Lynn is survived by his wife Lee, daughter Gretchen Harpole, grandson Finn Harpole, son Peter, and granddaughter Madelyn. He is also survived by his niece Dawn Russnell (Mike), nephew Karl Pearson (Patty), and brother-in-law Steve Pearson.

A private family service is planned; a celebration of his life will be held this summer.