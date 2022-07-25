 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynn Stokke

Lynn Stokke

CHANHASSEN, Minnesota - Lynn Elwood Stokke, 66, Chanhassen, (Formerly of Billings) died peacefully July 8, 2022. Lynn was a Billings Senior High graduate class of 1975.

He leaves behind his wife, Jadzia (Leligdowicz); daughters: Stefania (Aaron) Elliasen and Elysia (Dave) Marquardt; son, Joshua Stokke; four grandchildren; sister, Colleen (Jason) Eckmann; and uncle, Elwood (Sharon) Hahn and family. He also leaves behind his "in-law" Leligdowicz family and friends in Chanhassen and Billings. A Christian Mass will be July 30th, 2022 at St. Hubert's Catholic Church in Chanhassen.

