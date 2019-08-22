Lynn T. Jones, 97, of Billings died August 19, 2019, having lived a full and rich life. He was born on Sept. 20, 1921, on the family homestead near Bloomfield, Montana.
Lynn moved with his family to Terry at age four and was the oldest of six children. Upon graduating from Terry High School, in 1939, he enrolled in Billings Polytechnic Institute (now Rocky Mountain College) in Billings Montana.
Lynn’s college career was interrupted when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in early 1942 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served as a ball turret gunner on a B-17, stationed in Kettering, England. On June 25, 1943, while on a bombing mission over Hamburg, Germany, his plane was shot down, and he became a Prisoner Of War (POW) for 22 months, under extreme conditions in Germany and Austria. They were liberated on May 3, 1945, by Patton’s 13 Armored Division of the US Army.
Upon his discharge, Lynn married Eldora Clellen on August 5, 1945 (the day the atomic bomb was dropped). To this marriage three sons were born: Lyle Edward, Terry Lynn, and Gerald Douglas. Eldora passed away in March of 1993, after 48 years of marriage. He then married Ruth Doyle on Sept. 4, 1994, Ruth passed away in 2017.
He served as a court reporter in District and Federal Courts of Montana from 1946 to 1994. Lynn was the first stenograph (machine) court reporter in Montana.
Lynn was pre-deceased by brother, Lyle (who died of wounds received on Iwo Jima in WWII); sisters, Lillian (Ted) Langamo, Lorraine (Albert) Siegle, Louise Schock, and Lucille (Dave) Covert; sons, Gerald and Terry; and stepson, Tim Doyle.
He is survived by his son Lyle(Valda) Jones, of Billings; Margaret Jones of Laurel; six grandchildren, Lennell (Tim) Roemer, Lisa Jones, Lori (Leon) Antikainen, Chris Jones, Jeraco (Melinda) Jones, and Gabriel (Deb) Jones: five Great Grandchildren: Jenna Johnston, Conor Roemer, Mckenzie Roemer, Sawyer Jones and Tanner Ecker. As well as many nieces, nephews, and stepson, Mark Doyle.
He was a Charter member of the Billings Bible Church, a life time member of the American Legion and the Ex-Prisoners of War. Lynn loved to sing, garden and plant Ponderosa Pine trees.
Memorial service with be held at Smith West Chapel, 304 34 St W. Billings, MT at 2 p.m. Sunday August 25. For a full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com, Memorials may be made to Clydehurst Christian Ranch, the Alzheimer’s Association, or charity of your choice.
