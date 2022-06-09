 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynn T. Ketchum, 74, passed away at her home in Billings, on May 6.

She is survived by her son, Tyler (Celeste); grandchildren: Talle, Taylor, Cambree, and Landon; husband, Warren Ketchum; her sister, Mary (Joe) Burst; nephews: Scott (Devin) and Ryan Burst; her cousins: Michele (Raymond), Jessica (CJ and Madelyn), Gabrielle (Ritchie and Isabelle); her boys: Josh, Rich, and Gump, Geri Dvorak and Samantha Carlson; special friend, Del; and her beloved Dixie Doodle. Lynn is also survived by many other relatives and friends whom she loved very much.

Celebration of life to be held at Harvest Church on June 17 at 2 p.m. Please visit Smith Funeral Homes website for full obituary.

