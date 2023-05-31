Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lytle (Peewee) Warden went to his final resting place with the Lord at the age of 81 on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from an incurable lung disease. He was born in Greybull, Wyoming, on September 23, 1941, to Lola and Charles Warden. He passed at home with his loving wife, Barbara, of 60 years at his side.

He is survived by his wife and wonderful daughter, Michele (Rod) Richard. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marilyn and her husband, Bruce Hamm.

Lytle enjoyed being Produce Manager all his life. He loved life and laughter and never met a stranger, Lytle had fun in all he did, work or play. He loved the outdoors, golf, fishing, and camping.

He was preceded in death by all six of his siblings.

Special thanks to Dr. DuVal and the staff at Riverstone Hospice for their compassionate care.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel.