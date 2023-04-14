M. A. Peter Seabury
BILLINGS — M. A. Peter Seabury, 82, passed away at his home on April 6th. He was born May 26, 1940 in Boston, MA, to Mortimer Ashmead Seabury Jr. and Mary Peck Seabury.Peter marched to the beat of his own drum. He was intelligent, funny, creative, and a born salesman. He spent most of his adult life in auto sales and had a particular passion for refurbishing vintage Volkswagen Beetles. In retirement he enjoyed time with his friends and beloved dog, Sparky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, Michael Bright; and niece, Cindy Walton.
Peter is survived by his children: son, Tony and grandson, Trey; daughter, Sara (Noel) Alexander and grandson, Braydon Love; and daughter, Kristy.
He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Eugene) Earnest and her children, Frida, Eva, Mary, and Eric; and sister, Diana Whitehead and her son, Michael.
At Peter's request, there will be no service.
Ephesians 4:31-32.
