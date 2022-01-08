 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M. Jeanette Powers
M. Jeanette Powers

M. Jeanette Powers, O.F.S., age 90, died Dec. 14, 2021. Survived by children, Michael (Margery), Jeffery (Melinda), Anne (Ardell) Halvorson, Robert, Ruth Powers-Piccone, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Francis, and her sister Margaret. Rosary Sunday, Jan 16, 6 pm, Franciscan wake service 7 pm, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Jan. 17, 11 am, St. Pius X. Interment following. www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

