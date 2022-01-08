M. Jeanette Powers, O.F.S., age 90, died Dec. 14, 2021. Survived by children, Michael (Margery), Jeffery (Melinda), Anne (Ardell) Halvorson, Robert, Ruth Powers-Piccone, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Francis, and her sister Margaret. Rosary Sunday, Jan 16, 6 pm, Franciscan wake service 7 pm, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Jan. 17, 11 am, St. Pius X. Interment following. www.dahlfuneralchapel.com