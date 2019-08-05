M. John Sjostrom, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private burial ceremony will take place at a later date. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, at the Custer Congregational Church. To see full obituary, go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com
