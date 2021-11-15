Mack McManus, 78 passed away at home in Billings on Oct. 29, 2021 with family by his side. Mack retired in 2018 after a 40+ year cable TV career in Montana and Washington state.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 20th at Smith West Chapel, 304 W 34th St. Billings, followed by a luncheon.
For a complete obituary please visit the Smith Funeral Chapels website.
