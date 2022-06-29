 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Mackenzie "Mack" Lindh Walters

  • 0
Mackenzie "Mack" Lindh Walters

Mackenzie "Mack" Lindh Walters (Palmer), 34, passed away on June 24 in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life will be held at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the Stockman Bank Montana Flood Relief Fund. To see full obituary, please visit smithfuneralchapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Feeling a little negativity can be good for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News