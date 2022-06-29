Mackenzie "Mack" Lindh Walters (Palmer), 34, passed away on June 24 in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life will be held at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the Stockman Bank Montana Flood Relief Fund. To see full obituary, please visit smithfuneralchapels.com