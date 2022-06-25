SHEPHERD - Macy Shay (Ropp) Bennett, 31 of Shepherd, Montana, formerly of Roberts, passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband Brian on June 16. Macy was born in Columbus, Montana, June 8, 1991 to Frank and Mary Ropp. She was the third of four children. Macy grew up on the family ranch outside of Roberts, near Cooney Reservoir. Her family life had a troubled start when she lost her mom at the age of 8. This led to an extremely close bond to both her sisters and a feeling that she wanted to help the world.

She grew up playing outside at the ranch and loved her kitties and horses, even though she was terribly allergic to both. She loved being outside, jumping on tractor tires and running through the sprinkler. Her father Frank always looked out for her, and knew that she would change the world with that amazing personality of hers.

Macy excelled at both sports and academics in high school. She wouldn't be out-hustled on the basketball court nor beaten by many academically, as she graduated at the top of her class. Most people that know Macy would think of her as a Saint, but she definitely didn't have a problem finding a way to get beer and have a party with her best friend Wyatt growing up.

After high school, Macy attended MSU to pursue a degree in Nursing, as she wanted to help people. Macy, like most college kids, loved college. She made lifelong friends, drank too much, cheered for the Cats way too loud, but also graduated with high honors; she only received one "B" her entire academic career.

It was in college that she met the love of her life, Brian Bennett, one hazy night at the R Bar, and she won his heart forever. From that night forward, the two were inseparable. Brian worked in North Dakota at the time, working two weeks on and two weeks off; this appealed to Macy, as she wasn't looking for a boyfriend and thought that she would only have to have one "part-time". Little did she know, the distance and time apart only made their bond grow stronger. They traveled the state together, going wherever the most fun and biggest party was!

Macy loved anything where she could be in-the-moment, as that's how she lived her life. If she was at a concert, you could tell she was the one having the most fun in the building. If she was competing with you in drinking games, she was playing you for keeps! She lived her life always in-the-moment, and that's what made her so special. When she talked to people, she made them feel as if they were the only person that mattered in the world at that moment.

After college Macy went to work at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. She again showed the world why she should be a nurse. Being such a compassionate, caring person, Nursing came natural to her. In 2018, Macy and Brian were married at the family ranch at Roberts. After that, life seemed like a whirlwind. Macy was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor that turned out to be cancerous on October 10, 2019, at 25 weeks pregnant with her son Wade. She fought a fight many could never fathom, and did it with so much strength and grace, it was noticed by all. She loved her son Wade more than anything else in life. Just the sight of him no matter her condition would make her light up.

You might not have known Macy, but there's a good chance Macy made your life better with the amount of people Macy touched in her lifetime. Macy was the most selfless person in the world, always putting herself last, and everyone else first. If you were lucky enough to know Macy, you were lucky enough.

Macy is survived by her husband Brian and 2-year-old son Wade of the family home; dad Frank Ropp of Roberts; siblings Tyson (Sadie) Ropp, Melia (Brandon) Keller, and McKenzie (Tanner) Rottrup; Brian's brother Riley (Millie) Bennett; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Mary Beth Bennett; nieces and nephews, Silvy, Gidian, Waylon, Eamon, Paisley and Kaycee; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her mom Mary; grandma Elaine Hansen; grandpa Frank Ropp Sr.; and uncle Steve Coss.

Macy was not about sadness and mourning, but rather happy celebrations. At her request, and in her honor, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. We will share stories, listen to music and have a few beers in honor of her amazing life.

Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings is assisting with arrangements and remembrances may be shared on Macy's Tribute Page by visiting www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.