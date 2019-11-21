BUFFALO, Wyo — Mass of Christian Burial for Madeline Harriet, 95-year-old lifetime Buffalo resident who passed away quietly Monday morning at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, will celebrated Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. from the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson officiating. A Vigil Service will be held and the Rosary recited on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside rites to follow the Mass.
Donations in Madeline’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Jim Gatchell Museum or the Big Horn Basque Club. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
