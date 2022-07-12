Our loving Mother, Madelyne Carol (Nelson) Miller, 83, of Worden, Montana, passed away peacefully to be with our Father in Heaven on July 8th.

Madelyne was born October 16, 1938, in Yakima, Washington. A daughter to Warren D. Nelson and Geraldine D. (Wilson) Nelson. At a young age, Madelyne moved to Billings, Montana, graduating from Billings Senior High School in 1957, where she met her high school sweetheart Bernard G. Miller whom she married in Waukegan, Illinois, on June 14, 1958, and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. Madelyne was a supportive wife of a career naval husband, spending the majority of her adult life living in Chula Vista, California, until 1981, when she moved to Worden, Montana.

Madelyne or "Maggie" as her family and many friends knew her, had many interests that included genealogy, gardening, and attending weekly luncheons with the “seniors” groups in her community of Worden and Huntley, Montana. She was a talented seamstress, including crocheting and knitting, and she enjoyed growing beautiful plants and flowers, especially African Violets, which she often gave away as gifts.

Madelyne is preceded in death by her parents, Warren D. Nelson and Geraldine D. (Wilson) Nelson, her husband Bernard G. Miller, and her only sibling, Robert W. Nelson. She is survived by her three daughters, Amy D. Miller-Mack of Oceanside, California; Vicki L. Miller of Worden, Montana; and Carol G. Enderle (Quentin) of Dickinson, North Dakota. In addition to three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

As a devoted mother, wife, and a woman of strong faith who always put others' needs before her own, we will miss our mother greatly. She will always be in our hearts, and our greatest comfort is that Mom is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and we will see her again one day.

Visitation will be held at Smiths Downtown Funeral Chapel on July 13, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Billings, Montana.

Private interment will be held on July 14, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel, Montana.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspen Meadows for the excellent care their mother received and Stillwater Hospice for the love and compassion they gave to their mother and family throughout her illness.