 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madge Eva Tallwhiteman
0 entries

Madge Eva Tallwhiteman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madge Eva Tallwhiteman

Madge Eva Tallwhiteman

Madge was a beautiful 38-year-old woman. Born Jan. 5, 1983 and passed away on Dec. 21, 2020. Madge spent her years at Lake Elmo Group Home in Billings, MT. She was loved and cared for by many. Madge had a love for her baby dolls and music. She loved to go outdoors and go for drives around town. Madge was strong spirited and knew just what she wanted and knew how to communicate that to her friends. She always remembered her friends even if they were away for a while she never forgot a face.

A big thank you to Billings Clinic ICU for taking the best care of her in her final days and to all of the staff at Lake Elmo Group Home for taking care of her during her stay at the group home. Madge will be missed so dearly.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News