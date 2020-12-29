Madge Eva Tallwhiteman

Madge was a beautiful 38-year-old woman. Born Jan. 5, 1983 and passed away on Dec. 21, 2020. Madge spent her years at Lake Elmo Group Home in Billings, MT. She was loved and cared for by many. Madge had a love for her baby dolls and music. She loved to go outdoors and go for drives around town. Madge was strong spirited and knew just what she wanted and knew how to communicate that to her friends. She always remembered her friends even if they were away for a while she never forgot a face.