Mae Glasgow, age 87, passed peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Billings. Born to parents, Olaf and Julia Holm in Alkabo, ND on Nov. 9, 1931, she grew up in Alkabo graduating high school there in 1948. Mae married Orris Bowman on June 19, 1949 and they had three children. Orris Bowman died in Sept. 1964. Mae and her children moved from Williston, ND to Billings in June 1965 where she continued to work supporting her family and attended Billings Business College. Mae married Colin F. Glasgow on May 27, 1966. With Colin's four children from a previous marriage, they became parents to a combined family of seven children. Mae and Colin were married for 51 years when Colin died in Nov. of 2017.
Faith, family and home were the cornerstones of Mae's life. After twice being a cancer survivor, this Spring a third cancer diagnosis was the most serious. She chose her path of treatment and acceptance of the diagnosis with faith and family helping sustain her. ‘God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, He put his arms around you and whispered, ‘Come with Me.’
Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Colin; her parents, Olaf and Julia Holm; her brother, Richard; her daughter-in-law, Karen. She is survived by her three children, Diane, Wes and Larry (Jodi) Bowman; grandchildren, Angelia & Sara Bowman, Amanda (Ames) Molsberry; great-grandchildren, Molly, Graysen and Ryan Molsberry; her brother, James (Delores) Holm and several nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Service is being held Wednesday, July 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd., Billings, MT 59105. Please direct memorials to Atonement Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.