Magdalene (Maggie) Pribyl, 99, Rapid City, SD (formerly of Dickinson, ND), passed away Sunday April 16, 2023, at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center in Rapid City surrounded by family.
Maggie's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson with Fr. William Ruelle as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dickinson. Visitation will be on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.