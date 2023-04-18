Magdalene (Maggie) Pribyl, 99, Rapid City, SD (formerly of Dickinson, ND), passed away Sunday April 16, 2023, at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center in Rapid City surrounded by family.

Maggie's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson with Fr. William Ruelle as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dickinson. Visitation will be on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with a rosary at 7 p.m.