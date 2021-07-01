Maggie Lynn Mettler
Maggie Lynn Mettler aka Sheila Margaret (Marge) MacRae Theriault Mettler born in Great Falls, MT. April 8, 1940, went to be with her Lord Jesus on June 3, 2021 in Billings, MT. surrounded by loved ones.
Please click on the following link to read full obituary. Memorial service is July 31, 2021 at Chapel of Hope Billings. https://www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries/Maggie-Lynn-Mettler?obId=21557692#/celebrationWall
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.