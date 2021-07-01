 Skip to main content
Maggie Lynn Mettler
Maggie Lynn Mettler aka Sheila Margaret (Marge) MacRae Theriault Mettler born in Great Falls, MT. April 8, 1940, went to be with her Lord Jesus on June 3, 2021 in Billings, MT. surrounded by loved ones.

Please click on the following link to read full obituary. Memorial service is July 31, 2021 at Chapel of Hope Billings. https://www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries/Maggie-Lynn-Mettler?obId=21557692#/celebrationWall

