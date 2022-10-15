Maizie Louise McDonald

Maizie Louise was born to Harry and Neva Bouton on September 25, 1933, in Hardin, MT. The family spent several years in Bremerton, WA helping with the war efforts before returning to the Ping Farm in Hardin, where Maizie graduated from Hardin High in 1946. She loved fishing on the Bighorn with her daddy.

Maizie then moved to Billings where she attended Eastern Montana College to major in art. While there, she became fast friends with Bob & Alice Sos. She worked for The Sos Brothers and then Robert Sos Signs for over 40 years—her only career and one she truly loved. She didn’t like to be called a commercial artist and humbly always referred to herself as just a sign painter. Despite her unassuming nature, she was well known for her hand-lettering and pinstriping of semi-trucks, motorcycles and just about anything that someone wanted to add a personal touch to. Truckers came from all over the U.S. to have Louise paint their names on their trucks. She always said truckers were the nicest people!

She met and married Robert “Pots” McDonald and they had her only daughter, Rebecca, on July 23, 1965. From that day forward, everything she did was for her precious baby girl.

Maizie loved cats, playing the piano and her church family at First United Methodist. She spent many years accompanying various choirs and loved to play piano-organ duets with Bess and then Randy. She also loved traveling to the Pryors with friends to watch the wild horses run.

Maizie left us on October 12. She is survived by her daughter Becky and her beloved son-in-law, Tony Achten. Maizie and Tony had a special relationship—he was her “dear-heart”. She was preceded in death by her mama, daddy and “little” big sis, Mary LaNell. She’ll join LaNell in the Ping Plot on the hill at the Hardin Cemetery, not far from their parents at the Custer Battlefield.

Mom was the meekest giant and the strongest lady I’ve ever known. I’m sure the angels are dancing around the piano where she’s playing show tunes from the 40’s! Special thanks to Bri and the amazing Care Partners at the Highgate Cottage for taking such special care of her over the past few months and to Janeen and the team at Stillwater Hospice for making the last days comfortable.

Please join us to honor Maizie at 11:30 a.m. October 20, at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Maizie’s name may be sent to First United Methodist Church or the Montana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.