Majel Arthun Dominguez born January 2, 1940, was raised on Butcher Creek with her sister Carol at the family ranch near Absarokee. Bold, bright, and tenacious, Majel earned her BA at U of Wyoming, her Masters at ENMU, and her PhD in Sociology at ASU in Tempe, AZ. Can you tell that Majel liked to learn?

Majel loved living in Arizona and New Mexico and raised her two children there. Majel spent her career as a professor at ASU Tempe and NAU Flagstaff. After returning to Montana, she taught at Aaniiih Nakoda Community College on the Fort Belknap Reservation and Dawson Community College. Her passion centered around the history and culture of Native Americans. Majel was preceded in death by her son Cory Mack, her daughter Tasha Mack Ehaaz, and parents John and Audrey Arthun.

She is survived by her sister Carol (husband Rich Trees), niece April, nephews David and Michael (Sara), and four great nephews as well as loved cousins. Thanks, Cousin Jani and Merrill and Kathleen, for all you have done for her. We rejoice that Majel finished well.

Graveside service will be held at Rosebud Cemetery July 31 at 4:30.