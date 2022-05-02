 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Makiah Rae Clark

  • 0

Makiah Rae Clark, 20, of Billings, passed away April 23rd. Services will be held at Harvest Church Heights on May 5th at 1. Makiah's obituary and memorial page can viewed @ michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News