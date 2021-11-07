Manual (Manny) Rodriguez passed away at his home due to complications from Covid-19. He was born on August 13, 1960 in Billings Montana to Cecilia (sally) Rodriguez and Refugio (Henry) Rodriguez.

Manny attended school in Laurel and later moved to Silesia where the family ran the Mexican restaurant and bar known to many as "The El Rancho Inn."

Manny was known for his LARGE, BOLD, DETERMINED PERSONALITY, He was always there for his family and friends with great advise, words of wisdom, compassion, or a shoulder to cry on regardless of the time, his door was always open. Manny had a passion for music, zippo's, motorcycles, guns, fast cars and women.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and his two brothers (Luis and Pedro(Pete) His brother in law Jerry Jones. He leaves behind his sister Virgina (Virgi) Jones and Lola (Nini) Branstetter and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his significant other, (his soulmate) Jeannie B who was always there for him and made his life a little easier and him more complete.

Manny will be missed dearly but now he will be able to stand tall and walk thru the heavenly gates (or test out his new wings and fly like an eagle) as he's reunited with friends and family and his creator, our God almighty. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at The Joliet Community Center. 209 East Front Avenue, in Joliet, Montana