Manuel Lang
Manuel Lang, age 93, was called to Heaven on August 22, 2021, most likely to be put in charge of the building department for his amazing skills at quality construction and design. He was born July 15, 1928 in Eureka, SD to John and Elizabeth Lang.
The family moved to Plevna, MT when he was a baby, and later to a farm near Baker, MT. The family's social life centered around church activities, which is where he met his only sweetheart and the love of his life, Jorcelene Brockel. They were married Oct. 28, 1951 and for the next 65 years they lived out their marriage vows with love and devotion.
They moved to Billings in 1953 and later welcomed three children – Monty, Lori, and Melanie, and taught their children the importance of love, faith, and family. In 1986 Manuel and Jorcelene moved to Phoenix, AZ, which has been home ever since.
Manuel was a master of many trades – Farming, Painter, Sales, Building Contracter, Oil Broker. He built custom homes in Billings for over 25 years, and his son Monty worked with him as part of Lang Construction. Manuel often said that everyone deserves a well built home with superior construction, and 'quality built in' was always the standard. His custom home building continued in Phoenix when they moved. Another great joy later in his career was the oil business, where his research and people skills ensured his success in that industry. Manuel loved to talk with family and friends, and also got a kick out of engaging in conversations with strangers, with the goal of brightening their day and making them laugh. Laughter was part of his essence, and even in his final days he joked and made sure everyone around him could have a laugh.
But his greatest joy and most important life's work was devotion to God and family. We will ensure his legacy will be passed on through generations…a man overflowing with kindness, gentleness, humor, strength, integrity, unwavering faith, and an incredible example of God's unconditional love here on earth. He is truly our hero, and was surrounded by his family when he made his journey to Heaven.
Survivors include his children Monty Lang (Marvella), Lori Hansen, and Melanie Brown (Tom); grandchildren Michelle Zimmerman (Chris), Matthew Lang, Rachel Copeland (Max), Alex Hansen, Lindsey Brown, Holly Starr (Charles); and great-grandchildren Jonah, Madelyn and Miles Zimmerman, and John Manuel 'Jack' Copeland, along with sister Lydia Bales, and many beloved nieces and nephews. His beloved wife, Jorcelene, preceded him in death, along with his parents and four brothers (Henry, Christ, Ernest and Norman Lang) and three sisters (Alvina Croissant, Martha Buerkle, Frieda Straub).
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, with viewing from 1:00-2:00 at West Resthaven Funeral Home in Glendale, AZ. A reception and celebration of life will follow at Palmcroft Church in Phoenix, AZ.
