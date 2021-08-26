Manuel Lang

Manuel Lang, age 93, was called to Heaven on August 22, 2021, most likely to be put in charge of the building department for his amazing skills at quality construction and design. He was born July 15, 1928 in Eureka, SD to John and Elizabeth Lang.

The family moved to Plevna, MT when he was a baby, and later to a farm near Baker, MT. The family's social life centered around church activities, which is where he met his only sweetheart and the love of his life, Jorcelene Brockel. They were married Oct. 28, 1951 and for the next 65 years they lived out their marriage vows with love and devotion.

They moved to Billings in 1953 and later welcomed three children – Monty, Lori, and Melanie, and taught their children the importance of love, faith, and family. In 1986 Manuel and Jorcelene moved to Phoenix, AZ, which has been home ever since.