Marcella (Gunnufson) Barber

She resided in Willmar, Minnesota, from 1974 to 2013, when she had an accidental fall. She then came to Billings to stay with her daughter Mary Sue ‘for the winter.' I may joke about the four-year winter, but now cherish that time together. She really enjoyed Montana, and she and Bill traveled there often to visit, but, being a diehard Minnesotan, she was sure to tell everyone that she was really from Minnesota!

Marcella was a classy lady, known for her dress, hair done every Friday and nails always polished. She kept herself and her home impeccable, was a gracious hostess and always ready to make you a cocktail. She credited her longevity of 94 years to a cocktail every day. She was light as a feather on her feet on the dancefloor, but also loved a day fishing Games Lake in the summer or a day in the fish house in the winter, spearing walleyes and northerns. Now that was a good day to her!

Marcella's other mantra was ‘you have to speak up for yourself because no one else is going to!' Her caregivers knew this feisty side, but also said she was very kind and sweet. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers at St. John's United Moorberg Cottage and St. John's Hospice for their loving, kind and compassionate care over the last two years and four months, and also the staff at West Park Village for the previous year that she spent there.